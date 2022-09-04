Photo above of Sheila in Yugoslavia, 1948

Ritchie Hunter writes a tribute to Sheila Donnellan who lived a life full of love, politics, art and music, and who died on August 15th aged 92.

Sheila said she’d had a good life, but now just wanted to go. It was June and I was visiting her at home. “How did you know I was ill?” she asked. “Well, because I haven’t seen you for ages; on the bus, going to a concert, walking along the road” She had been so active.

We talked about allotments. She’d been on her plot for 36 years and was the first woman there. “It was all old men with cloth caps when I first got a plot.”

We went on to talk about the cultural change since her childhood and I praised her for being in the forefront. “It was my upbringing. I was evacuated three times in the war. But of course you know that. And also it was my Communist Party experiences.”

She was still so positive and interested in what was going on around. We discussed the 82 bus campaign and the rail dispute, and we agreed that, maybe, the tide was turning. Then we talked about books, and especially the book our group was reading then – The Great Circle, about a woman aviator. The determination of the main character reminded me of Sheila.

The next time I saw her was in the hospice. She looked weaker but was still able to smile and ask after family and friends. She still said she wanted to die, but her body wouldn’t let her. It happened two weeks later on 15 August.

In 2020 we had published a book about her life based on conversations. The foreword had said:

“There’s no anniversary symbol for a 90th year, but if there was it would signify endurance, deep-rootedness and durability. These qualities, plus love and political experience, can be found in Sheila’s recollections of her amazing life, of her many lives.”

In 1947, after those war time experiences, she had travelled through Europe to the Prague Youth Festival, held to remember the rising of thousands of young Czechs in 1939 against the Nazi occupation. The year after she was in Yugoslavia helping build a road from Zagreb to Belgrade with other young communists.

Cover of the book “Sheila’s Story” about her life

This was a productive time for Sheila as she also became active in Unity Theatre. “We produced lots of political stuff. We used to go around trade union branches and do performances.”

In 1949 she became pregnant and married George, a long term comrade, and Lisbeth was born in October.

Sheila worked in the Children’s Department of the council, but soon came up against sexism. The attitude was one of “Well, Sheila, let’s face it, you’re only working for pin money”. Which made her more determined to develop her skills and knowledge. She advanced to university, doing all the work and the preparation while still in a full time job and with a young child and house to look after.

When, in 1956, the Soviet Union invaded Hungary and the British Communist Party supported the invasion, she left the party along with many others.

She then directed her activism towards helping young women. “Because you couldn’t get help unless you were either married or nearly married.” She worked with Dr Cyril Taylor on family planning (Nerve article about Cyril Taylor), setting up the Merseyside Young Person’s Advisory Clinic, giving advise on contraception and abortion.

She was quite open in our conversations that not everything in her life had been progressive. She suffered a breakdown around 1970 and was given ECT, which she said was pretty horrendous. And then her marriage had broken down.

Sheila with Josie 2006

Sheila had formed a long-term loving relationship with Josie, living with her up until 2006 when Josie died.

Her campaigning continued, right up to until her 90th birthday and lockdown.

When I asked about her thoughts on the future she’d said:

“I’m sad I’m not going to see a bit more of the future in one way, because I’m very concerned about climate change and what’s going to happen and things that are now planned, like we need to be carbon free by 2030!” She didn’t think this was possible.

That was Sheila: rational and forthright, idealistic but pragmatic, upbeat but realistic.

Sheila (Charlotte Dickinson) Donnellan, born 3 March 1930, died 15 August 2022.