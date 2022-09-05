(Photo of Berlin Wall from Pixabay)

Tom George is a writer and musician, originally from Sheffield. Since arriving in Liverpool in 1998, he has contributed to the culture of the city as a singer-songwriter, poet, gig promoter, zine-maker and videographer (among other things). Tom says:

“This poem came to me when I was thinking how walls divide people in many conflict zones throughout the world, and how they symbolise the lack of dialogue between the two sides. It is relatively easy to erect psychological walls but much harder to build bridges”

The Other Side of The Wall

There will be no more divisions

No cultural collisions

Or blinkered racial visions

On the other side of the wall

There will be no flagellations

No female mutilations

Or power-hungry nations

With no mercy at all

There won’t be terror forces

Denial of resources

Or distant bearded voices

With stony holy vows

No vicious circle game

Of here we go again

Where history takes the blame

But punishment is now

On the other side of the wall

The strong will heed the call

Of dignity for all

The need to understand

To heal the great divide

That festers deep inside

And cannot be denied

When written on the land

On broken Belfast streets

Where concrete keeps the peace

With reinforced beliefs

That stand twenty feet tall

In east and west Berlin

The long divided kin

Who never did give in

Until they saw it fall

In Gaza on the strip

Where sniper bullets rip

A nation in the grip

Of merciless control

Existing without power

Beneath the look out tower

With murder by the hour

And hospitals in holes

On the other side of this pain

Truth will fall like rain

And pour down onto flame

Extinguishing the grief

On the other side of this rage

The troops will disengage

Like someone turned a page

Restoring our belief

There will be no more excuses

No temporary truces

Or human rights abuses

To dim the inner light

Suspicion will be banned

And martyrs will be slammed

And people will demand

Their safety from the fight

On the other side of the wall

Hearts run free

Horizons of hope

Stretch continuously

The dream of all nations

Believe it we must

On the other side of the wall

The rebirth of trust

© Tom George 2014