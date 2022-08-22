Photos and video by Tracey Dunn of the Enough Is Enough march in Liverpool on 20th August 2022.

The RMT has had enough! The wider Trade Union movement has had enough! The people of this city have had enough! All workers have had enough!

No matter your Trade Union, No matter your job. The government is attacking all workers. Let’s show them that Liverpool won’t take it lying down!!! We are many, they are few.