The Screaming Target Christmas List

Welcome to the Christmas Screaming Target. This month we feature two new releases Christine and the Queens and NoSo. These artists, from pansexual and non-binary backgrounds, hail from different parts of the globe. Christine and the Queens from France, and NoSo American/Korean. Between them, they have produced two really interesting electro/dance records, both are quite different in content but well worth a look.

We also step into another nostalgia trip once again, and present some ideas for Christmas presents, or something I would like to get on Christmas morning perhaps.

Christine and the Queens – Redcar les adorables étoiles

Out now via Because Music

This is the fifth recording to date from CATQ. For this album Red, or Chris as he was known, sings in his native tongue which is French, giving a different feel to the music.

CATQ on this album now appears to be moving away from the European disco feel of past recordings and now place themselves firmly in the tradition of the French chanteuse. (He) seems to cross the great divide between African disco and Western dance music.

With some operatic vocals thrown in for good measure, the music is slightly reminiscent of Fela Kuti, who I will review later.

The lead singer operates under various monikers, the most recent being Redcar or Red for short. Genderwise, they are described as pansexual but prefer the He/Him Pronouns to describe their gender.

NoSo – Stay Proud of Me

Out now via Partisan Records

LA based non-binary Korean-American artist NoSo (Abby Hwong) has produced a stunning debt album, “Stay proud of me”. The album actually came out in July but I have decided to twin it with CATQ as both deal with issues of sexual identity.

The artists experience from living in the states, is the constant question being asked Whether you are North or South? And so, NoSo North / South is an ironic nod to those questions as to identity and sense of belonging within your nationhood.

“Stay Proud of Me” remains an interesting debut album. I am constantly struck by the poignant nature of the vocal delivery in terms of them stripping away the hidden layers to eventually reveal the human emotion. I feel it is similar to CATQ.

The album was partly recorded during lockdown and brings with it a sense of isolation. But, at the same time a sense of the possibility of the human spirit as it begins to re-emerge. From lockdown, it is that, which pervades the tracks on this album. Brilliant.

Echo and the Bunnymen – Evergreen

Out now via London Records

So, the first one of our nostalgia moments as we shall say is “Evergreen”, the comeback album from Echo and the Bunnymen. Reissued and now available with extra tracks. Listening to it 25 years later, it’s still a good album, to be sure. But I feel it veers slightly towards the pop end of the Bunnymen sound with an eye to playing stadiums. But, that said it’s an amazing album with brilliantly written songs and with enough material there to keep everybody happy.

Fela Kuti – Afrodisiac

Out now via Partisan Records

Fela Kuti’s Afrodisiac album also gets the re-release treatment 50 years on. It was actually originally recorded in ’72 then recorded again at Abbey Road in ’73 just to add to the confusion! Anyway it’s a totally brilliant album and well worth investigating, with its elements of Afrofunk intertwined with sporadic organ. Reminding me slightly of Funkadelic meets Sun Ra in its trippy excursions into the outer limits of space funk. This recording of far reaching musical excursions was to be a major influence on Brian Eno and Talking heads when making that other seminal album “Remain in Light”. Recommended.

Shakespears Sister – Hormonally Yours

Out now via London Records

Hormonally Yours, the second Shakespears Sister album featuring the mega talents of Siobahn Fahey and Marcella Detroit. Once again it’s an anniversary release, 30 years this time.

Complete with live tracks and demos it’s great to listen to the tracks again, still sounding good 30 years hence. Shakespears Sister burst onto the music scene in the late eighties as a complete package, Detroit having written songs and worked with Eric Clapton.

Siobahn, recently estranged from girl pop band Bananarama added her considerable vocal talents. With stunning guitar work by Detroit they took the world by storm, only to have an acrimonious split. But having made up 25 years on, they are working together and still brilliant, but this album stands as a musical milestone of 90’s pop.

IDLES – Five years of Brutalism

Out now via Partisan Records

The first album by the IDLES self-released five years ago now re-released with a new cover. The album sets forward the IDLES musical project to be brutal, I suppose. The album is quite relentless as it sets out its musical agenda. It’s interesting though to listen to it now and see how the band have tried to change their direction and move away from the original formula of shouting and post glam rock drums, who knows what direction the band will go in next but it’s interesting to look back. Maybe it’s time to release that greatest hits album.