The Hit List – March 2023

Welcome back to The Screaming Target, the home of new releases. And the hits just keep coming as we head into the new year. This time we have British Afro rockers Cymande with their stunning self titled album which came out in 1972 but it still sounds amazing today.

Next we have Mary Elizabeth Remington. Recorded in a cabin in New Mexico on a four track recorder this is a stunning example of the back to the basics style of artists that have come to be associated with what’s known as Neu folk. These acts, once obscure, are now breaking into the mainstream music industry along with such acts as Big Thief who sing and play on this very platter.

Next Everything but the Girl who returns after a 24 years hiatus and still sounding good. We preview the new single, a taster for the new album set for April release.

But then, as we do here at SC, it’s back to the new. And singer, songwriter, producer, you name it really, Léa Sen who mixes dance and indie together to create a new hybrid for generation Z. And finally going full circle, we head back to Afro grooves with Skinny Pelembe, a new artist that once again takes from the past to create something new, another mixed bag hope you enjoy.

Cymande – Cymande

Out now on Partisan Records

Cymande, first released in 1972 now gets a 50 year anniversary re-release courtesy of Partisan records. Good job too as these innovators of British Afro funk need a wider audience. This being such a good record,

The album was Initially snubbed on release in 72 but through time it has now become a cult platter due in part to the many acts that have sampled it. The list is long, Grandmaster Flash, De la Soul, The Wu-Tang Clan, Fatboy Slim and the Fugees to name but a few.

I could be lazy and reference Fela Kuti who is a contemporary of Cymande. And it”s true, listening to it, there are elements where you are reminded of Fela in the funk excursions.

But as I said that’s lazy comparisons, as the band displays various influences and from that, retain an element all their own. Perhaps it`s the English connection. But whatever it is, this wonderful slice of British Afro funk is well worth checking out.

Mary Elizabeth Remington – In Embudo

Out now via Loose Music

Recorded on a four track in a cabin by the Rio Grande in Embudo New Mexico the title for the album taken from the location. The tracks were recorded live with no overdubs to retain an organic quality

The creator Mary Elizabeth sees the music as an organic process. In the sense of becoming a tactile experience, like throwing a pot. Trying to avoid the intrusion of technology as much as possible in the digital age. This separation from urban experience was also the choice of moving into a cabin miles away from anywhere. The music then reflects the peace and calm of a wilderness environment.

The musicians that play on the album reflect the new folk sensibilities. Adrianne Lanker from alt folk band Big Thief adds vocals and Matt Davidson from Twain contributes bass James Krivachenia also from Big Thief added percussion and produced.

Léa Sen – You Of Now, Pt. 2

New album and single (Dragonfly) available

April 21st on Partisan Records

Born in Cergy near Paris, Léa Sen is now based.in London where her talents appear to be in great demand as vocalist and guitarist. As well as fitting in production duties in between everything else, Léa Sen now turns her considerable talents to her new album, the follow up to “You Of Now Pt 1”.

She explains the ideas behind “Dragonfly” which we preview here. The song plays with ideas of vulnerability, and the sense of freedom that comes through wanting to embrace that side of you.

She advocates that people use the song as a reminder that we are all vulnerable one way or another but this remains a positive emotion rather than a disclosure of failure.

Everything But The Girl – Nothing Left To Lose

New single out now

Buzzin’ Fly Records, through Virgin Music Group

Everything but the girl has returned from a 24 year hiatus with the album Fuse. Written and produced in the spring and summer of 2021, Fuse is a new take on the electronica soul music produced by the band in the 90s. While retaining all the elements that made them fab in the 90s.

This modern take on EBTG adds contemporary elements. But with all the new bits

added, it’s still a mega platter, Tracey Thorn’s brilliant vocals cut through the electronica grooves, bringing a soulful jazzy feel to Ben Watts’ inventive instrumental bits.

The jazzy elements though are what draw EBTG away from the other pop bands of

the Nineties. Beyond the electronic dance sounds lies a melodic jazz sensibility which gives them the edge.

The album was recorded at home and a small studio in Bath and will be released on the 21st April 2023 on Buzzin’ Fly music, and now for you listening pleasure we present the first offering from the album the new single “Nothing to Lose”.

Skinny Pelembe – Oh, Silly George

New single out now via Partisan Records

We go full circle now as we move from 1972 Afro fusion grooves to modern day afro fusion music with Skinny Pelembe. It’s a good way of finishing the reviews. SP mixes afro beat with hip hop with a bit of country thrown in for good measure .

The song concerns itself with being a stranger. Hence, the photographs of strangers in the video we present here. Skinny Pelembe seems to mix the history of Black Music with a political agenda that matches the concerns of the black consciousness movement of the Sixties and Seventies.

When asked about his lyrical content, Skinny Pelembe adopts an attitude similar to Dylan when his lyrics were questioned by lazy journalists looking for meaning. “It’s all in the lyrics man”, sounds good to me, so keep watching this space folks. Skinny has a new album out later this year and I shall probably review that too.