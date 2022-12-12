Experimental Folk Review

‘The Experimental Folk present a night of harmonious vibrations’

Lotus Blossoms, She’s In The Trees and Feral Wheel

Ullet Road Unitarian Church, 2nd December 2022

Reviewed by Tommy Calderbank

Photographs by John Hollingsworth

Now THIS was an evening of rare and exquisite beauty.

At the outstanding hall in Ullet Road’s Unitarian Church, on a dark and chilly Friday at the beginning of December, the experimental folk gathered. This was to be the first of what promises to be a regular night at the venue, featuring alternative sounds from across the city. Walking into the gorgeous, packed-out hall, it was clear the aim of the night in providing harmonious vibes was already being well met. This is one of my favourite spaces in the city, where I got married. Got divorced elsewhere, like. Mulled wine flowed, the fire roared, friends greeted each other warmly and the whole scene was bubbling.

First up: Lotus Blossoms, a duo comprising Amanda Brown and Dave Searson, each on guitar and vocals. Delicate melodies, mellow moods and great harmonies created a perfect start to the night.

Then it was the turn of organiser Amy Scott-Samuel’s band, She’s In The Trees. Alongside city musical stalwart Jules Watts on electric guitar and Tristan Apperley on violin and guitar, this beguiling proposition perform haunting alt-folk ballads from the deepest depths of the Pool of Life. Having spent 11 years roaming the hills and valleys of Andalucia – which she calls her other home – she returned and started the band with some local pals.

Inspired by the British and American folk and alt.country music that she grew up listening to, as well as the eclectic characters that she’s met on her travels, Amy’s songs paint a frank portrait of human experience, addressing age-old themes of love and heartache; of rapture fleeting; of becoming lost and found; and the joyous yet painful complexity in simply being. The effect was mesmeric. When true musicianship and lyricism meld into art. Judging by the enthusiastic response from the deeply appreciative audience, She’s In The Trees are a hidden treasure you should definitely keep your ears open for.

Last but not least was Feral Wheel, a psychedelic-pop-folk-rock four-piece making music for sea, land and space dwellers. Enjoying a free and amorphous line-up, the band currently comprises Huw Roberts (guitar and vocals), Sam Gill (synch organ and vocals), Tom Sunmnall (bass) and Dominic Lewington (drums). This band of cosmic brothers brought the psych vibe goodstyle, with tips of the sonic hat to Syd Barrett, Love, Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, yet retaining a style all of their own.

They set the seal on a truly lovely night.

These are exactly the kind of heart events which fill you up as we head to Midwinter. For a glimpse of these excellent artists, follow the links below. Look out for announcements for the next event in Spring, and try not to miss it.

Because next year is when we say goodbye to the same old, same old.

2023 is when we get down with The Experimental Folk…

Further listening:

https://shesinthetrees.bandcamp.com/

https://fb.watch/hgA_8o-Fcd/

https://feralwheel.bandcamp.com/