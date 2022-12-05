The Story of Harry Constable – The ‘Blue’ and the ‘White’

(Photo above of ‘The Blue’ 1954 Union Card)
In Episode 11 the fight for union democracy comes to a head as thousands of ‘White’ Transport & General Workers’ Union) members decamp to the ‘Blue’ (National Amalgamated Stevedores and Dockers Union).
“Every docker filled with pride
when they had Harry by their side.
In London or in Merseyside
no honour could be greater.”
Alun Parry, Liverpool singer/songwriter
Harry Constable’s recollections of growing up in London’s East End, his working life and political experiences made him one of the most outstanding and talented of workers’ unofficial leaders.
Harry’s story, read by Christopher Eccleston and Eithne Browne, is based on recordings compiled by Bill Hunter ( billhunterweb.org.uk/ ).
Music: Alun Parry ( parrysongs.co.uk/ ) Pierce O’Carroll and Ritchie Hunter.
Production and recording: Ritchie Hunter, John G. Davies and Paul Hunt. Thanks also to Marty Snape and Ian at The Florrie.
The book: Harry Constable: In his own words, compiled by Bill Hunter and edited by Ritchie Hunter was published by Living History Library in 2017 (Isbn 978-0-9542077-5-5). It is available from all good bookshops, or you could ask your local library to stock it.
For further information on Bill Hunter and his work visit: billhunterweb.org.uk/
Other Episodes
Introduction
Episode 1 – Where the Sun Never Rose
Episode 2 – Family Life in Wapping
Episode 3 – Walks through the East End
Episode 4 – School Days
Episode 5 – Home, hospital and hardship
Episode 6 – Fighting the Fascists
Episode 7 – Work, War and “The Spike”
Episode 8 – Years of Turbulence
Episode 9 – Expulsion from the union
Episode 10 – Dockers on Trial
Episode 11 – The ‘Blue’ and the ‘White’
Episode 12 – Characters on the Docks