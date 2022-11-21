The Story of Harry Constable – Expulsion from the union

(Photo above of 1949 Seamen’s’ strike)

In episode 9 Harry and other unofficial union organisers are instructed by union leaders not to coordinate unofficial strikes.

“Every docker filled with pride

when they had Harry by their side.

In London or in Merseyside

no honour could be greater.”

Alun Parry, Liverpool singer/songwriter

Harry Constable’s recollections of growing up in London’s East End, his working life and political experiences made him one of the most outstanding and talented of workers’ unofficial leaders.

Harry’s story, read by Christopher Eccleston and Eithne Browne, is based on recordings compiled by Bill Hunter ( billhunterweb.org.uk/ ).

Music: Alun Parry ( parrysongs.co.uk/ ) Pierce O’Carroll and Ritchie Hunter.

Production and recording: Ritchie Hunter, John G. Davies and Paul Hunt. Thanks also to Marty Snape and Ian at The Florrie.

The book: Harry Constable: In his own words, compiled by Bill Hunter and edited by Ritchie Hunter was published by Living History Library in 2017 (Isbn 978-0-9542077-5-5). It is available from all good bookshops, or you could ask your local library to stock it.

For further information on Bill Hunter and his work visit: billhunterweb.org.uk/

Other Episodes

Introduction

Episode 1 – Where the Sun Never Rose

Episode 2 – Family Life in Wapping

Episode 3 – Walks through the East End

Episode 4 – School Days

Episode 5 – Home, hospital and hardship

Episode 6 – Fighting the Fascists

Episode 7 – Work, War and “The Spike”

Episode 8 – Years of Turbulence

Episode 9 – Expulsion from the union