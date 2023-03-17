The 5th Liverpool Anarchist Bookfair!

It’s that time of year again! Liverpool Anarchist Bookfair is back for a fantastic fifth time this Saturday, at the Black-e, Great George St once again.

Expect stalls, workshops, food, friendly faces from around the country and lots lots more. We will be open from 11am to 5pm.

A day of stalls & workshops. Free entry (donations towards events costs welcome). Books, zines & more to educate, agitate and organise!

11am till 5pm at The Black-E, Great George Street, Liverpool L1 5EW, on Saturday 18th March 2023.

http://www.liverpoolanarchistbookfair.org.uk/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/liverpoolanarchistbookfair/