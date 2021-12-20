Edward Rushton’s story – Track 11

(Image: Enraged sailors bombard Liverpool Town Hall)

edwardrushton.org.uk celebrates the life of the Liverpool poet who, at the age of 19, was blinded helping slaves. Founder of the School for the Blind, Rushton’s world was one of press gangs, revolution and oppression.

One of the first people to look afresh at Edward Rushton’s life was the late Bill Hunter. Bill wrote Forgotten Hero in 2002, and you can listen to a recording of it on the website, in instalments.

This week is Track 11. The Liverpool Seamens’ Revolt of 1775. In 1775, striking seamen were fired on by Liverpool Council hirelings. Seven were killed and forty wounded. The seamen responded by attacking the Town Hall.

