News from FACT and Metal

Liverpool Picturehouse Cinema Reopened

By Colin Serjent

​The Picturehouse Cinema based at FACT reopened on 19th May.

Film screenings will have staggered start times to allow for safe entry and exit of the cinema.

They have implemented new allocated seating in their screening areas to ensure a safe distance between customers.

For details of film screenings, which includes Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland and Sound of Metal, go to www.fact.co.uk/cinema

Metal Liverpool announce new Environmental programme

By Colin Serjent

​Metal, based at Edge Hill Station, are calling on arts organisations, artists and people of Liverpool to take an active part in fighting climate change, although I prefer the term climate crisis, and are dedicating the next 12 months to environmentally focused arts, learning projects and a new sustainability network.

Metal have announced the launch of Shift, a sustainability network for cultural organisations in the Liverpool City Region. The network has over twenty organisations in Liverpool pledging to improve their environmental sustainability. To join and sign Shift’s pledge, go to www.shiftliverpool.com

Follow Metal Liverpool on social media to stay informed about their environmental-based projects. metalculture.com