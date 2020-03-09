The Cavern, Liverpool

20th February 2020

Gig review by Richard Lewis

West Coast inspired Liverpool quartet live at The Cavern

A group who have a notable presence treading the boards of the Liverpool live circuit for the past few years, an impressive midweek crowd greets The Garnetts in the large back room of The Cavern.

Warming the stage for singer-songwriter Tony Mac, the quartet led by hirsute brethren Ben and Jake Jones create West Coast inspired classic rock with elements of blues, folk and pop.

Understandably for brothers, the Jones’ harmonies are excellent, in keeping with other sibling-led groups (The Everly’s, Beach Boys), their voices at times a ringer for the vocals of their old man, stalwart Liverpool musician Phil Jones.

Alongside their weaving of acoustic and electric guitars, the rhythmic foundation is provided by a Bowie T-shirt clad sticksman and a bassist who weaves his way round the fretboard to lend the group Jane’s Addiction-like syncopation.

Recent single New Love supplies the highlight of the set, a lyric based around a shrugged admission to a current lover. While their song structure could do with some tightening and possibly sharper lyrical focus, judging by the response the quartet receive on a rainy weekday no less, the four-piece are clearly on an upward trajectory.