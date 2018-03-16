Liverpool Anarchist Bookfair 2018

April 7th 2018, from 11am – 6pm

The Black-e, 1 Great George Street, L1 5EW

The second anarchist bookfair in Liverpool takes place on April 7th 2018, from 11am – 6pm at the Black-e, 1 Great George Street, L1 5EW. There will be books, zines, workshops, film, debate, food, poetry, storytelling and a broad range of stalls. Also Peace News editor Milan Rai discusses his recent book 1917: The Nonviolent Russian Revolution.

Stalls confirmed already for 2018

Action For Trans Health – Action for Trans* Health seeks to improve trans* people’s access to healthcare

Anti-Fascist Network

Banned In Braille – Banned in Braille is a cheap consciousness raising mag from Liverpool, with satire, news, puzzles and features about potentially anything. Includes the famous and controversial ‘Delta Adventures’ cartoon strip which explores what can happen when a minicab company becomes too powerful – even to the point where the physical laws of the universe can no longer be trusted.

Citizens Of The Wrong Type

Comma Press – Comma Press is a publishing house based in Manchester, UK. It publishes short story anthologies and single-author collections in paperback and eBook formats

CRIBS Intnl. – CRIBS International is a women led charity providing accommodaion for refugees in Greece who have new babies or who are pregnant. We cover costs of housing and food where necessary as well as ensuring families have access to education and medical facilities. Our costs run to £2000 per month and we encourage folk to help us in any way possible.

The Cunningham Amendment – the longest surviving Anarchist journal in the UK – Full colour. Letterpress. Emphasis on art and entertainment. Advocates cunning and imagination. Consistently cautions against individualism and Marxism.

Dog Section Press – A not-for-profit publisher of seditious literature.

Footprint –“We are a small ecologically minded printers based in Leeds.

We print booklets, zines, leaflets, stickers, newsletters, fliers, books, CD wallets and that sort of gubbins.

Haven Distribution – Haven Distribution aims to provide practical support to prisoners within the UK by purchasing educational literature for inmates who are currently attending courses whilst in prison, providing dictionaries in English and other languages to inmates whose first language is not English, and providing large print dictionaries and books on improving reading and writing skills to inmates with dyslexia.

Haymarket Books

Hydra Bookshop, Bristol

International Brigade Memorial Trust – The International Brigade Memorial Trust preserves the values and memory of the men and women who left Britain and Ireland to help the Spanish workers and peasants defend the democratically elected Republican government during the Spanish Civil War of 1936-1939, along with everyone who supported them in the various Aid for Spain organisations at home.

Kebele Info Shop – Bristol’s only anarchist bookshop

Libertarian Socialist Federation – As libertarian socialists we identify with the “platformist” or specifist tradition of social anarchism. The core concept of specifism is the need to develop Theoretical Unity, Tactical Unity, Collective Responsibility and Federalism

Liverpool Against Fracking / Frack Off

Liverpool Solidarity Federation (SolFed) – Liverpool local of the Solidarity Federation, an anarcho-syndicalist union initiative and the British section of the International Workers Association.

Manchester Zapatista Collective

Merseyside Animal Rights

Next To Nowhere

Now Or Never zine – A truly anarchic and extremely interesting magazine from Norwich, in colour!

One Way Ticket To Cubesville – “Counter culture’s favourite toilet-read. Anarchy, absurdity and DIY music from this long-running punkzine” plus a selection of vegan guides and zines.

Pen Fight Distro – A little zine & DIY art distro based in Manchester. We sell self-published zines, badges, prints, and other nice things

Pete’s Poetry

PM Press – PM Press was founded at the end of 2007 by a small collection of folks with decades of publishing, media, and organizing experience. PM Press co-conspirators have published and distributed hundreds of books, pamphlets, CDs, and DVDs.

Pride Punx

Radical Routes – Radical Routes is a network of radical co-ops whose members are committed to working for positive social change. The network is made up mainly of housing co-ops of various sizes, a few workers co-ops and a couple of social centres.

Rojava support group

Seeds For Change

Smash IPP

Three Paw Zine Collective

Under The Pavement –The long running anarchist radio show broadcast on Manchester’s ALL FM 96.9 community radio station

Unoffensive Animal

Workshops

Black & Green Review – Walking Away From Civilisation: an anarcho-primitivist primer. A contributor to the journal Black and Green Review presents some of the fundamental features of the anarcho-primitivist perspective.

In a society consumed by technology, consumption and mental illness, it is easy to forget that we have lived for 99% of our time on Earth in healthy, egalitarian communities. As anarchists, what can we learn from pre-history , and can we rewild ourselves and the world around us?

Blacklisting talk

Liverpool Solidarity Federation (SolFed) – http://liverpoolsf.org/en_GB/

Manchester Zapatista Collective – The Autonomous Zapatista Communities in Chiapas, Mexico, and the Zapatista Army for National Liberation have built local autonomy and mutual international solidarity since their uprising in 1994. The

workshop gives an overview over the building of autonomous government,

healthcare, education, economy, and a justice system, and international

networks. We also give information about recent developments in Chiapas

and from other collectives and struggles in Europe who are connected

with each other in the Zapatista spirit. Finally we will discuss

together how these link with struggles in the North-West. – https://en-gb.facebook.com/Manchester-Zapatista-Collective-194812510568602/

Rojava support group

Seeds For Change – https://www.seedsforchange.org.uk/

Smash IPP – http://smashipp.noflag.org.uk/

SpyCops – https://tombfowler.wixsite.com/spycops

Milan Rai (Peace News) + follow-up discussion – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milan_Rai

Theatre Of The Oppressed – Anarchy in action. Using techniques from Augusto Boal’s Theatre of the Oppressed we will explore physical and embodied models of the rehearsal for the revolution, engaging in dialogue about how we might understand our past, to act now, to create the future we want.

Poetry from Peter The Poet & others

More information

Website: https://liverpoolanarchistbookfair.wordpress.com