Anton Dolders gives us his poetic – and artistic – response to climate change.

Image above: Atlas Mountain by Anton Dolders

When The Seas Have Risen, by Anton Dolders

When the seas have risen higher than we ever should have caused

Ascension by path and ferry to a sanctum within nature’s stern course

To an ethereal retreat of greyish warm and blue Atlas Mountain vantage

Leaving behind harmful character and humanity’s infliction of terra pain

To while away eons in creative contentedness; not over wanting or consuming

Painting vaporous views of my soaring stay

Images of atmosphere and elements in wait for nature to repeal her reprimand

Then calm rejoice in art inspired by the reappearance of land

As seas abate I venture forth to embrace a humble culture in a worldly creative state

With those who returned from heavenly platforms to admire beauty and tread carefully.