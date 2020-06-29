Anton Dolders gives us his poetic – and artistic – response to climate change.
Image above: Atlas Mountain by Anton Dolders
When The Seas Have Risen, by Anton Dolders
When the seas have risen higher than we ever should have caused
Ascension by path and ferry to a sanctum within nature’s stern course
To an ethereal retreat of greyish warm and blue Atlas Mountain vantage
Leaving behind harmful character and humanity’s infliction of terra pain
To while away eons in creative contentedness; not over wanting or consuming
Painting vaporous views of my soaring stay
Images of atmosphere and elements in wait for nature to repeal her reprimand
Then calm rejoice in art inspired by the reappearance of land
As seas abate I venture forth to embrace a humble culture in a worldly creative state
With those who returned from heavenly platforms to admire beauty and tread carefully.