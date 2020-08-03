Colin Watts muses that a more intelligent species, such as this Copepod, may inherit the earth.

Photo above by Andrei Savitsky

“It took me four billion years to produce enough oxygen for life and now you’ve squandered nearly all of it in little more than two hundred thousand.” The Earth’s musings on mankind, by Colin Watts

Planet Earth to Human Race

Don’t you worry about me; I’ll be fine.

After all, I’ve already suffered five

mass extinctions in the last four hundred

million years: a mere drop in the ocean

set against the four and a half billion

since that maelstrom of gas and dust congealed

and I appeared; the third rock from the sun.

So, why should the sixth cause me so much grief?

Because the other five were accidents –

millions of innocent species wiped out

through no fault of their own by asteroids,

volcanoes, ice ages. While this time round

it’s been all down to you lot: you’ve stayed calm

and carried on digging, drilling, burning,

plundering and polluting. It does hurt.

As I turn lazily on my axis

and trundle year by year around our sun,

I watch bemused and shocked as heedless greed

displaces, imprisons, poisons and drowns;

pauperises, exterminates and starves

so many millions of your poorest poor,

as oceans spill and poisons spread and bite.

What a waste! It took me four billion years

to produce enough oxygen for life

and now you’ve squandered nearly all of it

in little more than two hundred thousand.

Still, when the last of you has disappeared

within the next few hundred years or so,

maybe some more intelligent species:

cockroaches, surviving the poisoning

on land; or multitudes of copepods,

escaping from the rotting, foetid seas,

will find better ways of looking after me

in my declining billennia than

you greedy bunch of bastards ever did.