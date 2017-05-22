Art With A Heart

An art exhibition is to be staged at Liverpool Central Library during June showing the work of a number of Merseyside-based artists, to raise awareness of the refugee crisis both in the UK and abroad.

The title of the exhibition will be Any Frontier, Any Hemisphere.

By Colin Serjent

Project organiser Clare Flinn said, “It was agreed that the exhibition should be based on creating a dialogue about the refugee situation, as well as raise funds during the exhibition through donations and the selling of exhibited artwork.”

Possible collaborators for the exhibition will include MerseyAid, One Nation and WorldWideTribe and Merseyrail.

Some of the artists taking part include Sue Leach, Bill Fletcher, Janet Holmes, Louis Jeck-Peckridge, Clare Flinn and Charlie Frais.

These will include painters, ceramicists, poets, sculptors and printmakers.

Quotes from various artists: “My work is about the horror of leaving everything which is familiar – family, community, status, home – and about identity. I hope the exhibition opens up a dialogue about these issues for people who may not have engaged with them.”

“I am planning to make a large work on paper, incorporating drawing and painting with media reports, interviews, and social media images to give the work context. Then I want to destroy it. The idea being that this work will be metaphorical for the lost innocence of the children of Aleppo.”

“The artwork that I will be producing for the exhibition will try and show the comparison between home, a safe secure home and one of destruction, fear and desperation.”

The exhibition runs from Friday 2nd June to Wednesday 21st June.