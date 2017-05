Recording of the Punk Survivors event held on Fri 12th May at LEAF Café on Bold Street with Steve Ignorant, co-founder of anarcho-punk band Crass, Don Letts, dub-pioneer and video-chronicler of The Clash, Pauline Murray, the lead singer with punk band Penetration, and hosted by Roger Hill of BBC Radio Merseyside.

A Writing on the Wall event.

Recording by Tracey Dunn.