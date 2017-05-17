Preview of Ultimate Bowie Play

The Epstein Theatre

Saturday May 20th @ 8pm

By Rob Harrison

Ultimate Bowie comes to the Epstein Theatre On Saturday the 20th of May.

Word has it that they are supposed to be one of the best tribute bands around at the moment.

Woody Woodmansey, who was Bowie’s drummer in The Spiders From Mars, totally recommends them. I recently interviewed him for the Nerve magazine – read interview.

And so, with such glowing reviews, why not go and check them out at the Epstein Theatre.

The act literally runs through the whole of Bowie’s back catalogue, taking in the various musical guises that he adopted during his varied career.

See you there.

www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk/whats-on/ultimate-bowie.aspx