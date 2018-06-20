Big Union event at the Black-E to bring Liverpool communities together

Movema and FESTIVAL31 team up to create the Big Union event on Saturday 23rd June 2018 12-4pm at The Black-E in Liverpool’s Chinatown with free family activities, workshops, performances and food to bring people together and celebrate the legacy of MP Jo Cox and Refugee Week.

The Great Get-Together event will be bursting with exciting multicultural arts activities, bringing together Liverpool’s dynamic community arts organisations… and all for FREE! Try out different fun dance and music styles from around the world in friendly workshops, watch some performances from exciting city artists try some food from around the world and meet new people.

FESTIVAL31 starts here! This event launches a month long celebration of refugee arts & culture to widen the dialogue around the refugee experience, June – July 2018.

The event also celebrates the legacy of MP Jo Cox in celebration of Jo’s belief that we have more in common than that which divides us and is part of Refugee Week, a nationwide programme of events that celebrate the contribution of refugees to the UK, and encourages a better understanding between communities.

Movema Co-Director Maria says; “This is an amazing opportunity for the Liverpool community come together to try out lots of different activities for free including workshops in Brazilian drumming, Salsa dance, Capoeira Brazilian Martial Art, Kurdish dance, also professional and community performances of Salsa and Kurdish dance and more.”

The event is part of Movema’s ‘Moving Together’ project which engages and unites Liverpool communities and People seeking asylum and Refugees through world dance events and training.

@Movema @SOLAARTS #BigUnion2018

