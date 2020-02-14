Future of Port of Liverpool in the face of climate crisis Q&A

Friends of the Earth is hosting a Q&A on the future of the Port of Liverpool in the face of the climate crisis which is taking place at Crosby Lakeside Activity Centre on the evening on Monday, 17th February [1]

Speakers at the event will include local MP, Bill Esterson, CEO of Friends of the Earth, Craig Bennett and Cllr Paulettte Lappin, Cabinet Member for Sefton Council. Representatives of Peel Ports, Highways England, the Government’s Department for Transport, and Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram have also been invited.

CEO of Friends of the Earth England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Craig Bennett has been an outspoken opponent of the Government’s A5036 Port of Liverpool Access Scheme, which would see a dual carriageway built along the length of Rimrose Valley Country Park. He has previously spoken about the need to protect green space from such developments[2], even going so far as to call for the Government to scrap its road-building agency, Highways England, as no longer fit for purpose [3].

Speaking ahead of the event, Estelle Worthington, Friends of the Earth’s North West Campaigns Coordinator said:

“The city-region has committed to reaching zero-carbon emissions by 2040. The recent expansion of the Port of Liverpool and its plans for even further growth raise important questions about the city-region’s response to the climate crisis and the need to protect the health and wellbeing of local communities.

“We want this debate to be open and inclusive, and to be an opportunity for all of the key stakeholders to have their say on solutions to the sustainable movement of freight from the Port into the future.”

This is a free event, but space is limited, so everyone with an interest in this issue is urged to go online, register and to submit their questions in advance. Details can be found at: https://actionnetwork.org/events/whats-the-future-for-the-port-of-liverpool-in-the-face-of-the-climate-crisis-qa

Date: Monday, 17th February

Time: 7pm-8:30pm

Location: Crosby Lakeside Activity Centre, Waterloo L22 1RR

Confirmed Attendees: Craig Bennett (CEO, Friends of the Earth), Bill Esterson MP, Paulette Lappin (Sefton Council), Save Rimrose Valley

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/491216588253376/ Statement made on previous visit to Liverpool: https://www.saverimrosevalley.org/post/friends-of-the-earth-you-can-win-this-campaign Statement calling for Highways England to be scrapped: https://friendsoftheearth.uk/climate-change/friends-earth-chief-executive-challenge-highways-england-over-disastrous-arundel