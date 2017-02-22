Benefit to Defend our Parks and Open Spaces

Tuesday 28th February

Mt Carmel Catholic Social Club, High Park Street, L8 8DX

Last week the Liverpool Council planning committee approved yet another chunk of parkland (in Calderstones Park) to be built upon by their approved builders, Redrow. It’s the latest in a long line of such planning applications that are eating into our parks and open spaces and setting a worrying trend for the future. Every time there’s an issue with the budget, the parks will be seen as an easy option.

No matter whether you blame the council or the government for the overall problem, we can’t stand by and let this happen time after time. Our parks and open spaces should be handed down intact for future generations.

A group of poets, singers, actors and writers are trying to highlight the issues with an evening in defence of our parks and open spaces.

The event will happen next Tuesday, the 28th Feb at Mt Carmel Catholic Social Club on High Park Street, Liverpool, L8 8DX and starts at 7.45pm. It’s free. A collection will be taken for the campaign during the evening.

Please come along and support us.