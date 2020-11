Is anyone in need of a food parcel in the local area? The Florrie want to know!

If you require immediate food support contact Tim on 0151 728 2323.

Or you can email info@theflorrie.org leave your name, address, contact phone number and the number of people in your household and someone will get back to you.

See: https://www.theflorrie.org/our-projects/foodunion/