Rushton the radical revolutionary poet

A new website has been set up dedicated to reviving interest in Edward Rushton (1756-1814), the great, blind human rights campaigner, poet and writer who, at the age of 19, was blinded while helping slaves. Founder of the School for the Blind, Rushton’s world was one of press gangs, revolution and oppression.

Widely known and respected during his later years, Rushton fell into obscurity as other reputations, notably that of William Roscoe, were pushed to the fore. The history of the anti-slavery movement was written largely ignoring Rushton’s contribution. It is hoped that this website helps to redress that wrong.

One of the first people to look afresh at Edward Rushton’s life was the late Bill Hunter. Bill wrote the book Forgotten Hero in 2002, and you can listen to a recording of it in installments on the website. There are also articles by Alex Robinson, John Graham Davies, Ruth Fabby and Paul Baines, and an interview with Steve Binns, the City of Liverpool’s Community Historian. Plus a selection of Rushton’s essays and poetry, and photographs and scripts from two plays about Rushton, Unsung and The Ballad of Crooked Lane.

https://www.edwardrushton.org.uk/