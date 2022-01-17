Edward Rushton’s Story – Rushton and the French Revolution

(Image: Storming of the Bastille in 1789)

Edwardrushton.org.uk celebrates the life of the Liverpool poet who, at the age of 19, was blinded helping slaves. Founder of the School for the Blind, Rushton’s world was one of press gangs, revolution and oppression.

One of the first people to look afresh at Edward Rushton’s life was the late Bill Hunter. Bill wrote Forgotten Hero in 2002, and you can listen to a recording of it on the website, in instalments.

This week is Track 15. Rushton and the French Revolution. Unlike some, who had hailed the revolution itself, Rushton did not raise his hands in horror when the revolutionaries defended their gains.

