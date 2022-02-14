Edward Rushton’s Story – The Fire of English Liberty

(Image: The killing of Wat Tyler by a servant of the king 1381)

Edwardrushton.org.uk celebrates the life of the Liverpool poet who, at the age of 19, was blinded helping slaves. Founder of the School for the Blind, Rushton’s world was one of press gangs, revolution and oppression.

One of the first people to look afresh at Edward Rushton’s life was the late Bill Hunter. Bill wrote Forgotten Hero in 2002, and you can listen to a recording of it on the website, in instalments.

This week is Track 18. The Fire of English Liberty. Rushton’s poem The Fire of English Liberty denounced the loss of liberty, beginning with the Norman Conquest.

