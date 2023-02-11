Stone On Stone – New play about James Larkin

Stone On Stone* – is about James Larkin’s time in the notorious Sing Sing prison and his relationship with Charlie Chaplin. The play captures one of the most important periods in the history of human rights and social justice.

The play is based on James Larkin’s incarceration in the notorious American prison, Sing Sing, and his relationship with the legendary Charlie Chaplin during that time. A rebel and revolutionary from Toxteth, Liverpool, ‘Big Jim’ has been recognised in Ireland for his heroic human rights efforts – yet never by Liverpool.

Stone On Stone tells the story of James Larkin’s fight against the establishment and his dedication to his downtrodden co-workers, resulting in his detainment in the American jail for fundraising and raising awareness of injustice. The play follows his journey through the prison system and encounters with Charlie Chaplin, who was a big supporter of his cause and it aims to not only enthrall the audience but bring about social change. Today’s equality, fairness and human rights is only possible due to activists such as James Larkin and the mission of Stone On Stone is to highlight the unsung hero, whilst encouraging people to stand up for their rights in the same way.

The new play is being showcased by The James Larkin Society – a group who have been campaigning for ‘Big Jim’ to be recognised by Liverpool. His triumphant efforts that led to countless unskilled workers receiving statutory rights saw a statue of him erected in Dublin, yet The James Larkin Society are are still working towards something similar in the place where he was born.

Stone On Stone is coming to The Epstein Theatre on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th March in celebration of 100 years of James Larkin’s release from prison.

Tickets are available via Ticket Quarter and are £15

Written by Frank Kenny, Produced by Barry O’Hara & Peter Devaney, Directed by Mikyla Jane Durkan, starring John O’Gorman, Lew Freeburn, Franklyn Jacks, Thom Williamson, Addae G and Mikyla Jane Durkan.

*The title Stone on Stone derives from the words Sing Sing, originally from the native American tribe called the Sintsink, who lived on the land where the prison is built.