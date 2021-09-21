Four plays by local writers premier at Hope Street Theatre

Liverpool Scriptshop present four stand out plays by local writers to premier at newly renovated Hope Street Theatre on 5th and 6th October, as part of the Liverpool Fringe Festival.

Merseyside has a long tradition of theatre productions that reflect the lives of ordinary people against the backdrop of world events. This was particularly true of the Merseyside Left Theatre and Merseyside Unity Theatre.

Continuing with this proud tradition, Liverpool Scriptshop is delighted to be supported by Unity Theatre Trust for their productions on the theme of Leaving.

The four plays were selected after an open call out to Merseyside writers, and were chosen by award winning writers: John Fay, Rob Johnston and Robert Farquhar who also gave feedback and advice.

“These four plays from Liverpool Scriptshop prove once again that important and relevant theatre is alive and well and living in Liverpool.” Rob Johnston.

Prayers for Albert written and directed by William Lee follows the lives of a Liverpool family during WW1 incorporating stories from his own family.

War Games written and directed by Stella Young in which a mother decides to leave the country she was born in to find safety and build a new life in a distant country.

Left Behind written and directed by Tom McLennan charts the process that divided a nation through events played out in Mick and Margie’s kitchen in the time between Brexit and Boris.

Elegy written by Mari Lloyd and directed by Michelle Parker explores the journey of a retired nursing officer through a struggling and ageing Royal Liverpool Hospital.

“I was so excited by the quality of some of the scripts I was tempted to audition for a part. I can’t wait to see them brought to life.” John Fay

Performance dates and links:

Tuesday 5th October at 7.30pm: Prayers for Albert and War Games

Wednesday 6th October at 7.30pm: Left Behind and Elegy

All plays at Hope Street Theatre, 22 Hope Street, L1 9BY

Tickets £8 /£6 from Ticket Quarter 0344 561 0622 & http://hopestreettheatre.com/

Liverpool Fringe Festival: http://liverpoolfringe.co.uk/