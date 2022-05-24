FestiValley Short Play Competition Takes to the Stage

Valley Community Theatre in Netherley will be opening its doors to three nights of original short drama from talented local writers from around the city.

The festival, on from Friday to Sunday, 27th – 29th May, will see thirteen new short plays performed, with prizes going to the best new work, presented by an experienced festival adjudicator.

The Friday night of the festival will be devoted to showcasing young people’s writing and performance. The Saturday and Sunday will see adults taking the spotlight with ten new short dramatic works.

In these times of worrying inflation, the entrance price of £5/£4 makes for an affordable and pleasant evening.

The address for Valley Community Theatre is Childwall Valley Road, Liverpool L27 3YA.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets and more info available from the Valley Community Theatre website, www.valleytheatre.co.uk and info@valleytheatre.co.uk