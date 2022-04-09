Introducing FestiValley ’22 – The Valley Theatre Festival of Original Short Drama

FestiValley ’22, the Valley Theatre Festival of original short drama, takes place from 27th – 29th May at the Valley Community Theatre.

Valley Community Theatre will be host to FestiValley ’22, an exciting 3-day festival of theatrical creativity at the end of May. The festival’s aims are to encourage and inspire new writing for the stage and to introduce the public to the fantastic facilities that Valley Community Theatre can provide.

The theatre, one of Liverpool’s best dramatic spaces, will showcase two nights of Adult Short Drama (Sat 28th & Sun 29th May) and one night of Youth Drama (Fri 27th May).

The festival organisers have appointed an experienced festival Adjudicator to choose the best of the festival’s short plays and present the prizes in the best Play, Best Actors and Most Imaginative Use of Space categories.

Closing date for those wishing to submit a short play is Mon 11th April.

The festival is particularly keen to hear from small groups who have a play they can cast and wish to perform. We are also looking for actors and stage helpers who wish to get involved.

More info on FestiValley ’22

Fri, Sat & Sun 27th – 29th May 2022

Doors open 7pm for performance at 7.30pm

Cafe/bar available

Valley Community Theatre

Childwall Valley Road, Liverpool, L27 3YA

Tel: 0151 488 0364

Email: info[at]valleytheatre.co.uk

Web: www.valleytheatre.co.uk