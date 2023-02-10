Do we need a ‘New Economic Paradigm Shift’ and how can this be achieved?

Lecture by Claire Dove OBE, Crown Representative for the Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise Sector at the Eleanor Rathbone Social Justice Public Lecture School of Law and Social Justice Building, University of Liverpool, February 8th 2023

Text and photos by Tracey Dunn

Economies across the globe are in trouble and the very communities that have been struggling most for years are in crisis. The Government has heralded ‘levelling up’ as a means of boosting jobs, productivity, pay and living standards, principally by growing the private sector, creating opportunities and improving skills and public services. But will this succeed?

At the UN climate change conference in 2021 (COP 26) one of the speakers defined ‘levelling up’ as meaning that we actually need a ‘new economic paradigm shift’ that emphasises social and environmental value rather than simply privileging the more conventional standards of profit and GDP. So, what might such an economic shift look like?

Diversifying supply chains through Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise organisations (VCSEs) is an important way to support communities that have been ‘left behind’. The lecture will explore the idea of ‘social value’ and the means by which the ‘Social Enterprise Movement’ can bring about change, promote social justice and best support our communities’

Claire Dove was first known to me as the woman who founded, ran and was CEO of Blackburne House, the Liverpool based social enterprise, charity and outstanding further education and training college supporting the development of local women, for many years. I had no idea she was so prolific in what she has achieved.

She was born in Liverpool to Irish and Ghanaian parents with a father who was very ambitious and this had a profound impact on her. He wanted all his children to become doctors..but none did! He gave Claire the confidence to achieve.

Racism was prolific in Liverpool. The communities were broken and ravaged by social injustice but here was social revolution in communications giving people hope. There was much discussion that levelling up and equality was needed and how was this to be achieved.

Claire tried for secretarial jobs but was told there were no vacancies. She asked why the jobs were being advertised but again was told no vacancies. As a black woman recognising racism and inequalities she set up an employment agency called Liverpool Personnel. This was started by some funding from the Martin Luther King Foundation.

Her passion was for the rights of women but many organisations were mainly consisting of disillusioned and white middle class women. This made Claire join the National Black Women’s Movement.

Women were being undermined everywhere and Claire decided to set up a centre for women’s technology and training women. These weren’t seen as traditional areas for women and she wanted to empower them. Initially there was 7 staff and places for 30 students. 200 applied for a place at this first women’s enterprise in the UK. This was breaking down IT industry barriers. Businesses were persuaded that there needed to be a national voice and Claire set up the Women’s Training Network.

In the 70’s there was police brutality everywhere and racism. There were lots of marches which Claire was involved with but eventually she realised marching only helped so far.

In the 90’s lots of women were left behind. Economic regeneration was needed for a skilled workforce and the need to be taught the power of business. Claire wanted to work in the Social Enterprise sector where profits would be invested back into their communities. She felt businesses should be trading for people and the planet and there needed to be a global movement to grow and tackle the climate crisis involving topics such agriculture, arts and food.

Claire had visited Ghana, Brazil, Africa and many other countries all over the world. In Ghana she helped the Government with their strategies. She recognised the need for micro loans to women in business which would help their families.In Ethiopia 2008 a former nurse set up an ambulance service.

In the UK 100,000 social enterprises were worth 60 million pounds to the economy with things like community care, mental health, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, health and leisure, affordable supermarkets, solar panels and tool libraries.

Community interests in the 90’s Labour government delivered primary care, healthcare and community clinics. There was a lot of community resilience. Employee owned meant staff felt valued and could stay focused.

The current ‘Buy Social’ enterprise is set up to ’empower communities, create opportunities for vulnerable people and support a transition to a net zero and circular economy.

Welsh water is a social enterprise where all profits are invested in the infrastructure. A good alternative and makes a change from utility companies breaking into people’s homes to put in pre payment meters which cost more. Company profits are extortionate as we know and they need to pay back. Fortunately the breaking and entering has stopped…for now.

There are 35 Crown representatives who hold multi million pound contracts. There are some opportunities for small and medium social enterprises to receive some of these. Social value gets more of a diversity of supplies into government. It is the responsibility of everyone to look after the health of the people and planet. The economy depends on it too.

Even Mark Carney the former governer of the Bank of England has said values led business is critical for a better world.

There is a need to build public trust. We need fairness, sustainability and solidarity. There has to be a lot more done, a need for growth in inclusive citizenship. A lot of young people want this as they no longer want shareholder value. Social Enterprises are hopefully playing a significant part as they are creating and growing community interests. How can we use scarce resources to make peoples lives matter? Something has to change. We need decent and affordable housing. We know that governments don’t always invest in the right thing.

”When people are part of the solution that’s what works”

I took notes during the lecture so I hope my ‘transcribe’ is accurate and useful. I couldn’t write down everything. Liverpool is so lucky to have such a remarkable woman as Claire. I really hope change comes soon as we certainly can’t carry on business as usual. Hopefully the links here will give more information to those who wish to learn more.