My Father, a poem by Arthur Adlen and read by Mike Ainscough

My father

My father used to smell of work,

of bricks and mortar, wood and earth.

His hands looked like wood, weathered and rough,

strong when he held me and gentle to touch…

Arthur Adlen died on 17th September 2018.

