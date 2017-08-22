An Evening of Franca Rame & Dario Fo

Four stories from acclaimed Italian dramatists wife and husband team, at the Unity Theatre on 23rd September.

‘A Woman Alone’ where a house-wife deals with contending claims of a family groper, a Peeping Tom and a lovelorn boy.

‘Medea’, a comic-grotesque interpretation of Euripides classic tale of infanticide.

‘The Rape’ an account of Franca Rame’s actual abduction and rape by fascists in the 1970s.

‘Rise and Shine’ the double oppression of women as both worker and wife explored.

‘A beautiful piece of theatre which showcases Dario Fo and Franca Rama’s work wonderfully…(the) wonderful Ms. Durkan punishes the stage with her rampant wit’

8.5/10 – Liverpool Sound & Vision

‘…(Maggi) Green and (Mikyla Jane) Durkan excel in their respective pieces with believable and entertaining performances that delighted their audience’. North West End

‘skilfully performed…accomplished’ Musings and Daydreams Blog Site

Saturday 23rd September, 8pm

Unity Theatre, Hope Place, Liverpool, L1 9BG

Tickets £12 (£10 concesssions)

Click on the following link to book tickets –

www.unitytheatreliverpool.co.uk/whats-on/franca-rame-dario-fo.html

Or phone 0151 709 4988

Adults Only

Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French LTD

Translated by Gillian Hanna