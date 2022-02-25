The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert (12A)

Directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg

Picturehouse, Liverpool

From 18th February 2022

Review by Colin Serjent

My first memory of the Beatles was when I was a young boy. I was among the crowd when the band returned to Liverpool from America in 1964 during the height of Beatlemania. They landed at the original Liverpool Airport, which was based close to Speke Hall.

A mere five years later they performed their last public concert in January 1969 on the roof of Apple Corps Headquarters in Savile Row, London.

At one time it looked like it would not take place due to the members of the group squabbling among themselves as to whether it should take place, notably George Harrison.

But eventually he agreed to take part, and looked like he enjoyed himself playing in the unusual setting, with the other three members of the Beatles fully involved in the gig.

I am not sure whether all four of them knew it would be their final concert together, but nevertheless they all played with style and gusto.

Songs they performed were ‘Get Back’, twice, at the beginning and end of their set; ‘Don’t Let Me Down’, ‘One After 909;; ‘Dig A Pony’; and ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’.

The viewing of the documentary is enhanced by the use of split screens to show different camera angles of the same scene.

As well as showing the live performance the film included short interviews with the people on the streets below, with only a few disliking what was taking place above their heads.

You would think that in a confined space on the roof there would be only a few camera crews, but given the status of the band director Michael Lindsay-Hogg used nine camera crews in total.

All in all, what a great send off for the wonderful Beatles.