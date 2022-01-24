Edward Rushton’s Story – For the Revolution but Against Napoleon

(Image: Napoleon)

Edwardrushton.org.uk celebrates the life of the Liverpool poet who, at the age of 19, was blinded helping slaves. Founder of the School for the Blind, Rushton’s world was one of press gangs, revolution and oppression.

One of the first people to look afresh at Edward Rushton’s life was the late Bill Hunter. Bill wrote Forgotten Hero in 2002, and you can listen to a recording of it on the website, in instalments.

This week is Track 15b. For the Revolution but Against Napoleon. Rushton condemned Napoleon’s coup, but he continued to hail the glories of the French Revolution.

