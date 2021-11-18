Panto Fun Across the Ages

Valley Theatre’s “Mother Goose” Ready for Take-Off.

The ever-popular Valley Community Theatre Xmas Panto is back again this year with a local, modern take on the traditional tale of Mother Goose.

The panto, which will take the stage with two evening shows on Friday 17th & Sat 18th Dec and a matinee on Sunday 19th, brings together the award-winning Adult drama group and the young people from the Youth Theatre at the Valley. It’s about Community and this links in with the theme of the play.

Mother Goose is a pillar of the community, respected by one and all for her struggles to keep the rents affordable in the face of greedy landlords. Her fatal flaw, however, is her vanity and her desire for a youthful beauty she’s never had. It’s this that allows the “baddies” to steal away Priscilla, the goose that lays the golden egg.

And, of course, in true panto style, the dramatic action is interspersed with fun comic routines as well as song and dance.

At £5/£4 concessions, this Panto is most definitely family-friendly and a great way to celebrate the start of the festive season.

Doors open 7pm for a 7.30 start on evening performances Friday 17th & Sat 18th Dec and 1.30 for 2pm start on Sunday 19th. Refreshments available.

Tickets from www.valleytheatre.co.uk or www.eventbrite.com or 07746 697 263