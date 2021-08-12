Fifteen Plays in three days!

Summer Short-play Festival Prepares to Open Doors

The Valley Theatre Short-play Festival is gearing up for a blitz of Dramatic creativity on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 27th, 28th & 29th August.

The Festival will be showcasing 15 new plays by local writers, chosen from an impressive array of submissions, with a rich variety of subject matter and styles of theatre. The job of perfecting the plays and bringing them to stage readiness has been taken on by a number of local companies from Liverpool’s vibrant theatre scene.

Participants will be competing for trophies for best play, best actor and best direction. The awarding will be supervised by the Festival Adjudicator, Ms Sue Doherty, GODA ( Guild of Drama Adjudicators), who will also offer comment and advice on the plays performed to the writers and actors.

The Festival signals a welcome return to Valley Community Theatre in Netherley of performances open-to-the-public.

Anyone interested in attending the festival can obtain tickets from www.valleytheatre.co.uk or 07746 697 263.

Tickets are £5/4. Doors open 7pm for 7.30 start.

More details from info[at]valleytheatre.co.uk