Beyond Binary by Jay Farley

At the Unity Theatre

Friday 16th September, 8pm

Tickets £6/£8

Beyond Binary is an autobiographical performance from the perspective of Little Doll, aka Jay Farley; a 48-year-old non-binary artist who finally has the language to make them valid. And they’re going to use it!

The show links spoken word performance, movement, film, visuals and music. It brings to life the experience of not being valid in the world for 4 decades and describes the finding, the fallout and the freedom of finding their voice.

Expect the unexpected as Little Doll explores the changing landscape and language of

gender and sexuality.

Find out more here