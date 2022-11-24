Babes in the Wood at Valley Theatre

Coming soon to Valley Theatre, the great value festive panto “Babes in the Wood”, from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th January 2023.

Valley Theatre’s great value festive panto is back. This year it’s “Babes in the Wood”. Valley Players have updated the play, with characters such as the Sheriff of Netherley and Sir Guy of Gateacre…not to mention Robin Hoody and his “scally mates”. Add some romance, between Robin and the delectable Maid Marion Fitzdangle, as well as the traditional yarn about two children, their wicked step-dad, and the mad but loveable school mistress, Dame Edwina Whackemhard, and you have a recipe for a great family show!

Great value at £8/£6 concessions.

Tickets now on sale at www.valleytheatre.co.uk

When: Friday 13th January at 7pm, Saturday 14th January at 2pm, Sunday 15th January at 2pm

Where: Valley Community Theatre, Childwall Valley Road, Netherley, Liverpool, L27 3YA

