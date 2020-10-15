Confidence Through Creativity Online Course

Confidence through Creativity is a free, accredited, arts based training programme for women over 19 who have not been in work, education or training for at least 6 months, starting 17th November till 18th February 2021.

Using a variety of fun, creative and arts-based approaches including simple drama, film and radio, participants will have the opportunity to explore themes of female confidence, empowerment and resilience, and will produce creative work including a monologue, a short film and devised drama.

Sessions take place online twice a week: on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, 11am – 1pm. A new course starts on Tuesday 17th November 2020 and is open for applications now.

Participants will be introduced step-by-step to the digital skills needed to take part e.g. using Zoom. Before the course begins, each participant’s current digital skills and access to IT will be assessed to identify their support needs. Tablets can be provided to enable participation, and participants will be able to keep the tablet on completion.

To sign up or for more information about the training programme contact amy[@]collective-encounters.org.uk or call 07811 175 095 or visit https://collective-encounters.org.uk

Deadline for expressions of interest: 5pm on Friday 6 November 2020.