Panto Workshops & Jack and the Beanstalk Production

Burjesta Theatre

Workshops start on Wednesday, 2nd August, 7pm

The Casa, Hope Street, Liverpool

Burjesta Theatre are putting on their first ever panto this Xmas, Jack and the Beanstalk, at their place of residence, The Casa, Hope Street, Liverpool which of late has been transformed into a 100 seat fringe theatre space.

They will be running workshops starting this Wednesday, 2nd August and then each Wednesday thereafter (no workshop on 23rd August) which will begin by looking at the origins of panto and some of the influences on it such as commedia dell’arte and Mummers plays from the Middle Ages, and then turn towards the production itself in September.

So if you’re interested in being the female lead boy or the male Dame, or maybe helping out backstage or you simply want to know more about pantos then come along this Wednesday. All are welcome from total beginner to experienced actor. Each workshop is a ‘stand-alone’ workshop and costs £3/£2.

For all inquiries contact info@burjesta-theatre.co.uk

To know more about Burjesta Theatre go to www.burjesta-theatre.co.uk