By David Paul

Amberley Publishing

£7.99

Reviewed by Colin Serjent

Given that I live two miles from Woolton Village it seemed appropriate that I should review this book about this distinctive district of Liverpool.

Within its 96 pages, containing 53 black & white archive photographs, it brought back many memories for me.

They include images of Woolton Golf Course, which has barely changed in appearance since when I worked as a caddie there and Woolton Baths, built in 1891, which are now closed. I spent many times swimming there, not only in school term time with schoolmates but also on my own volition.

Less than 100 yards from where the baths were located is Woolton Library, which I visited a lot when I was attending secondary school.

Another venue I frequently went to as a child was Woolton Picturehouse, which is still operating, where I attended many Saturday morning matinees. The photograph featured in the book was taken in the 1960s showing lots of young people queueing to get in.

I was a regular drinker at the Elephant Hotel, built in the 1800s. Given its name it seems apt that the entrance to it is graced with a statue of an elephant.

I was a less frequent visitor to the Coffee House, which is reputed to be one of the oldest pubs in Liverpool. It was constructed in 1641!

Amid the many buildings in Woolton, there are a number of green spaces, most notably Reynolds Park and Woolton Wood.

Looking through this absorbing book, compiled by Merseyside-based David Paul, I did not realise Woolton once had a windmill, built in 1810, and a tram service, which was completely electrified in 1902.

I will leave the last comment to David Paul. ‘The village of Woolton stands as a testament to everything that is solid and of worth, while concurrently espousing every positive aspect of present-day living.’

https://www.amberley-books.com/woolton-history-tour.html