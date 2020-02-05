Directed by Robin Herford

Liverpool Playhouse

27th January – 1st February 2020

Reviewed by Mina Hersi

One of the West End’s longest running favourite play was shown at Liverpool’s Playhouse, filled with witty exchanges and chilling eerie scenes that will guarantee to spook even the fearless. Based on Susan Hill’s 1983 horror novel, Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation is a theatrical delight.

The plot surrounds Arthur Kipps, a lawyer, who is sent to a distant village up north to deal with the case of deceased client, Alice Drablow.

Shortly after his arrival, it becomes clear that the play takes a supernatural turn as Kipps is tormented with ghastly shadows, freakish noises and terrifying scenes of the Woman in Black reminding us that no one, not even the audience, is safe from her terrible wrath.

The play’s effectiveness is enhanced by the use of a minimalistic set design taking us back to Edwardian England. Consisting of a chair, stools and a basket to resemble a table the play relies partly on the audience’s imagination. However with that being said both Robert Gooddale and Daniel Easton are remarkable in capturing the characters emotions, particularly the sense of unease surrounding them.

Supernatural awakening is brilliantly conveyed through effective lighting and special effects. Narrow beams of light are used to follow the movements of the actors as they exchange witty remarks. Moaning winds are brought to life, with smoke effects and complete darkness to cue spine chilling scenes.

Combining laughter, blood curdling fright and shock moments that will have you out of your seat. The Woman In Black was nothing short of a theatregoers delight.