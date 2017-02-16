Love True (15)

Directed by Alma Har’el

Picturehouse, Liverpool

14th February 2017

Reviewed by Colin Serjent

At times this film was gross to the extreme, conveying very little love of any description.

For some inexplicable reason director Alma Har’el used actors to talk about the past and future of particular real-life characters in the film, who had described their flirtation with love with other people. She also interviewed those actors about how it felt to play those roles. Bewildering!

Appropriately enough it was shown on cheesy Valentine’s Day.

The three main people highlighted in the feature film cum documentary were a stripper from Alaska, a surfer from Hawaii and a young musician from New York. Fascinating they were not.

The only redeeming feature of Love True was the soundtrack of Flying Lotus, an exponent of experimental electro music.

