Photography exhibition by Simon Banks

Roger Edwards Gallery, Arts Hub 47, Lark Lane, Liverpool

Until 12th May 2019

Reviewed by Colin Serjent

I had never before come across the photography work of Simon Banks but I was impressed by his exhibition at Arts Hub 47.

I was informed that Banks has been part of the community around the Lark Lane area most of his life. His passion for photography, which started upon leaving school and working at his dad’s photo lab printing slide transparencies onto cibachrome paper in the darkroom.

Into The Detail is an exhibition encompassing Macro photography, architecture and landscape.

But what interested me most was his nature-based colour images depicting a giant poppy, a pink orchid, an iris and an orchid.

The only monochrome pictures were ‘City View’, an image taken at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral; ‘Odd One Out’ depicting the front and back of the famous Royal Liver Building; and ‘Workshop’. a HDR image of one of his friend’s workshop.

Also eye-catching and highly unusual was ‘Chair’, showing a dummy of a woman positioned on a very well worn chair.

As if in tribute to Arts Hub 47 for displaying his work there is also a vividly coloured photo of the venue, as though it was isolated from neighbouring shops on Lark Lane.

Simon’s website is www.banksimaging.co.uk

The exhibition continues until Sunday 12th May and the venue is open every day of the week.