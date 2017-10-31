By Jules Verne

Adapted by Laura Eason

Liverpool Playhouse

27th & 28th October 2017

Reviewed by Leslie Salome Soto Santillan

A Journey That Must Be Made.

There was no need of anything else but imagination. Around the World in 80 days dared us to go across the globe, taken by the hand of Mr. Fogg and Passepartout to enter an adventure full of surprises.

Through the costumes, the staging and sound elements, the fantasy began. And what could be more seductive than letting your mind escape to a place where anything seems possible?

This play took us through unique geographical landscapes into their cultures and traditions. Orbiting between issues related to colonialism and ethnicity, and those related to excitement and illusion to whom characters where always providing with really funny and joyful experiences.

A story that became real in the sounds and movements, a story that captured our attention at all times.

Brilliant artistic design was made in every aspect of the play. If we think about the actual space available to perform and the resources with which it was accomplished, there is nothing more to say than it was praiseworthy.

The costumes were accurate to each scene and each represented culture. The elements on the stage were ingeniously arranged, using the luggage as a symbol of the global world.

And last, but not least, is to highlight the performance of every single one of the actors and actresses of the cast. An instant connection was made when the audience and the actors harmonized in the plot of this story, in the visual melody in which there were no limits between them and us.

What was invisible to the eyes appeared as a vibrant magical presence. The perfectly synchronized spectacle and the versatile scenarios allowed us to travel through space and time.

Using nothing more than their body language, expressions, and just a few elements, they took us with success into an unforgettable journey Around the World in 80 days.