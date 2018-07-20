By Neil Campbell

Released on 13th July 2018

Album review by Rob Harrison

Neil Campbell graces us with his latest platter which is entitled After The Flood. It appears to be a return to the Seventies idea of the concept album.

Neil’s album takes us on a trip through minimalism, folk music, African and Indian Music and the world of progressive rock, reminding me slightly of Gordon Giltrap and that great underrated seventies band Jade Warrior .

To be honest After The Flood starts quite meekly, but then, after a few tunes, starts to build up to be a really enjoyable listen. Your perfect summer soundtrack perhaps.

Like all good progressive albums you are drawn into it as it takes you on a musical journey

It features some of the best musicians to be found in Liverpool, Marty Snape on guitars and keyboards, Roger Gardiner on bass, and Viktor Nordberg on drums, and, of course, Campbell, who plays guitar and electric guitar.

As I said at the beginning the album is based on a conceptual idea, that of what happens after a natural disaster, and what kind of music Mankind would make afterwards.

The album is the second of a trilogy of albums conceived by Campbell.

The production duties were handled by Campbell and Snape, with additional engineering by Jon Lawton at Crosstown Studios based in Liverpool

Neil Campbell previews the album at Constellations, 35-39 Greenland St, L1 0BS on Thursday 2nd August. It starts at 7.30pm and is free admission. Go check it out!

https://neilcampbell.bandcamp.com/album/after-the-flood