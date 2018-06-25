Africa Oye Festival

Sefton Park, Liverpool

16th & 17th June 2018

Photographs and text by Colin Serjent

Despite the often lack of blue skies Africa Oye provided another colourful spectacle at Sefton Park.

Live music was provided by performers from eleven different countries, with the headliners on Saturday being Rocky Dawuni, and closing the event on Sunday, Inner Circle.

Other acts on the main stage included Mim Suleiman, Kasai Masai, Marema,

Sona Jobarteh, Nifeco Costa, Son Yamba, Lura and Orchestre Poly-Rythmo.

The Oye village surrounding the main stage was the biggest ever with a large variety of traders, including food cuisine, authentic African and Caribbean clothing and a numerous array of arts and culture.

Oye’s Artistic Director Paul Duhaney commented: “Liverpool came out in force and showed everyone visiting the city why Africa Oye is such a special event in the cultural calendar.”