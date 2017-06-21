Africa Oyé Festival 2017

Sefton Park, Liverpool

17th & 18th June 2017

Review and photographs by Colin Serjent

On a sun-drenched weekend at Sefton Park Africa Oye celebrated its 25th anniversary.

In front of packed crowds on both days, Mokoomba, Dobet Gnahore, Black Prophet, Bonga and Daby Toure, among others, took the stage on Saturday.

On the following day the performers included Max Romeo, Diabel Cissokho, Jupiter & Okwess International and Dizzy Mandjeku & Odemba Ok Allstars.

The next global music and arts festival taking place in Liverpool is the Liverpool Arab Arts Festival 8-16 July. www.arabartsfestival.com