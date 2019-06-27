Africa Oye 2019

Sefton Park, Liverpool

22nd & 23rd June 2019

Text and Photographs by Colin Serjent

Africa Oye, the UK’s biggest live festival of African music and culture, was another outstanding success this summer at Sefton Park.

Festival Artistic Director Paul Duhaney commented in the event’s programme notes “Africa Oye is honoured this year to recognise Windrush Day with Liverpool’s British-Caribbean community on the Saturday of the festival.”

Among the acts who performed on the main stage on Saturday were Horace Andy, BCUC, Wesli, Oshun, Gasper Nali, Satin Beige and Staged Kaos Youth Theatre.

On the Sunday among those who took to the main stage were The Garifuna Collective, Sofiane Saidi And Mazalda, Jah9 and the Dub Treatment, Moonlight Benjamin, Carlou D, Tabitha Jade and Batala.





Duhaney thanked all the Africa Oye funders, sponsors, partners, supporters and friends “whose support allow us to keep this incredible event free and open to all.”

www.africaoye.com