Gaia at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral

At Liverpool Anglican Cathedral

Saturday 25th May to Sunday 23rd June

Photo above and review by Lisa Worth

It’s no easy feat to “out – wow” the interior of the Anglican Cathedral, but the return of Gaia is doing just that. Gaia – which means the personification of the earth – is the work of artist Luke Jerram.

The seven – metre replica of the earth floats serenely within the cavernous cathedral, fascinating those beneath it as it silently rotates.

Sarah Davies, from Sheffield, was visiting Liverpool for the weekend. She said: “It’s incredible. You can’t take your eyes off it, it’s a bit hypnotic. You notice things that you don’t when you see it in a book.”

But while the detailed NASA replica of the earth is the closest us non – astronauts will get, to the beauty of our planet from space, the more prosaic also fascinates.

(Photo by Ruthie Adamson AKA the Wonky Wordsmith)

Beneath Gaia all manner of life is going on. Every age group, and many different religions and ethnicities come together to gaze at the installation, settling down on the steps and relaxing into the space. Young couples hold hands, children gambol excitedly around the marble floor, people take selfies while “holding up” Gaia in that pose so often seen at famous landmarks.

It’s this rich tapestry that brings Gaia to life. This everyday human inter-action becomes part of Gaia, and Gaia becomes part of them. Sandie Johnson is a local resident. She said: “The buzz of humanity, excited by the event was tangible. They [the people attending] seemed to be forgetting their everyday cares and just enjoying themselves. Playful, and childlike with wonder.”

(Photo by Lisa Worth)

Liverpool has an impressive artistic reputation, and the creative community have interacted with the work which has added another facet to the event.

Beneath the massive globe the “River Festival Liverpool Poet Laureates” performed a selection of their work. Passionate, dynamic and yet earthy, they offer up a link between the onlookers and Gaia.

Ruthie Adamson, AKA the Wonky Wordsmith, was one of the poets.

She said: “It was a privilege to perform poetry under – and about – gorgeous Gaia.”

Ruthie suffers from the debilitating disease ME which has resulted in her being bedbound, making the experience even more special for her.

She added: “Seeing the word “poetry” printed in the Cathedral programme and on the promotional poster was wonderful, because it meant that my ME malaise is no longer stopping me from making my meaningful mark on life.”

Gaia is part of the River Festival and can be seen at the Anglican Cathedral until June 23rd. Entrance is free.